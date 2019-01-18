On Bourbon Street: Royal Sonesta New Orleans is ready for some Saints football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's time for the game.

And the Royal Sonesta New Orleans in the heart of the French Quarter on Bourbon Street is ready.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is headed in the front door, welcomed by Malcolm the Doorman, the best in the entire hotel business.

Malcolm the Doorman is welcoming Saints fans from all over the world into the Royal Sonesta New Orleans.

He's even got a special welcome for fans of the Los Angeles Rams.

Malcolm the Doorman says, "who dat!"

The Royal Sonesta New Orleans is no doubt the place to stay if you're headed to Sunday's Saints game.

And it's the place to quench your thirst.

And to drink if your team does not win the game.

In the hotel's Restaurant R'evolution, you can sip all day on a Saintsation cocktail.

It's stirred up expertly by Jim Carney, one of the restaurant's bartenders

If the Saintsation cocktail gets you in the mood for something sweet, you can take a bite out of a Black and Gold King Cake.

Or you can have a slice of the hotel's Queen's Cake.

It has edible chocolate shoes instead of a baby.

Wild Bill Wood figures, "no doubt inspired by Gayle Benson. and her shoes."

You can pick up one of the cakes at the PJ's Coffee shop located in the lobby of the Royal Sonesta New Orleans.

And then the guy you really need to meet is Darin Stearns.

He's the concierge.

He's ready to hook you up with your ride to the Superdome.

It's hard to leave the Royal Sonesta New Orleans, but if you're in New Orleans for the game, sooner or later, you have to go.