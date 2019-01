Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo sent over an awesome video of a few residents getting into the football spirit.

Featured in the video, 'who dat' chants by a Eurasian Eagle Owl and a Kookaburra.

You can see the black and gold decorations in the orangutan enclosure.

Four hungry sea lions enjoy a special black and gold treat.

And the opossum, rats, tortoise, and macaw all chime in to show their team spirit.