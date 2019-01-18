× Ariana Grande drops ‘7 rings’

Ariana Grande makes one thing clear in her latest single: She doesn’t need a man.

The singer has been on a roll recently, dropping hit after hit. It appears she may have done it again.

Grande released “7 rings” on Friday, along with a music video for the song that had amassed more than 12 million views on YouTube by Friday afternoon.

“Yeah, breakfast at Tiffany’s and bottles of bubbles/Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble/Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines/Buy myself all of my favorite things,” the single begins.

Grande also appears to reference her split with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson and the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

“Been through some bad s**t/I should be a sad b***h/ Who woulda though it’d turn me to a savage/Rather be tied up with cuffs and not strings/ Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah,” she sings.

It doesn’t sound like Grande is looking to settle down again anytime soon.

“Wearing a ring, but ain’t gon’ be no Mrs/ Bought matching diamonds for six of my b****es/ I’d rather spoil all my friends with my riches,” the lyrics read.

“Thank u, next,” Grande’s other relationship reflection song, released in November.