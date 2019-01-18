Long lines online for Jazz Fest tickets

NEW ORLEANS – If you’re online trying to get tickets, you may want to grab a seat and a snack, it’s going to be awhile.

Tickets to the 2019 Jazz and Heritage Festival went on sale at 10 A.M.

The Rolling Stones are headlining on May 2, and tickets are expected to sell out.

This is a screen capture of the ticketmaster.com website, where more than 2,000 people are trying to wiggle their way into the fest.

Louisiana residents had the option to purchase tickets yesterday at the Superdome.

Some fans say they waited more than 5 hours for the chance to get their tickets before they sold out, and before they went on sale to the general public.

The 2019 Jazz Fest takes place over a 2 week period, with 8 days total of concerts, and more than a thousand musical guests.

This year, the fest is celebrating it’s 50 year anniversary.