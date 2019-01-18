× 1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting outside Texas church

A woman died Thursday after a shooting in the parking lot of a Texas church northwest of Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress on Thursday night after reports of a shooting, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

When they arrived, they found two victims. One of them was dead and the other was wounded.

The second victim is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

No suspects were in custody Thursday night.

Video footage from outside the church showed yellow police tape surrounding the building as worshippers talked with police.

Cypress is about 27 miles outside Houston and is considered one of the city’s largest suburbs.