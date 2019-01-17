× Tuesday Bob Seger was in at the Jazz Fest, now he’s out

NEW ORLEANS — Just days after the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation announced that Bob Seger would be among the artists to perform at this years fest, workers reversed course and said that Seger would not perform.

In a written statement, festival workers say that Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band would not perform due to a scheduling conflict.

For Seger fans, it’s not the first time they’ve had their concert hopes dashes. In October of 2017, during a tour, Seger announced that he would postpone 18 remaining dates on his schedule, including one in New Orleans, due to an urgent medical issue.

Seger required back surgery and in May of 2018, announced new dates for the shows that were postponed. Those rescheduled concerts began last November and are scheduled well into this spring. Initially, 17 dates were rescheduled. In November, another 7 dates were added to the list.

But New Orleans is not on the list of destinations.

Seger was one of the top acts — along with The Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, Katy Perry, and Jimmy Buffett — included in the big reveal on Tuesday of this year’s lineup.

The festival’s announcement was brief. “Due to scheduling conflicts, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band will not be performing at Jazz Fest this year.”

But music fans, take heart. This year’s festival will still have more than 600 bands performing on 13 stages.