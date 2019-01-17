Saints Tailgate Krewe has the ultimate pregame ritual on wheels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you combine extreme Saints fans with the magic of Mardi Gras, then you'll get the ultimate black and gold game day parade.

Five years ago, a group of fans created the Saints Tailgate Krewe.

This Krewe rolls down Poydras street every home game in a bus that is decked out in Saints decor from bumper to bumper.

One of the members, Jon Robertson, gave us an inside look.

From LED lights, to a smoke machine, and even a confetti blaster, this bus is nothing short of a good time.

"We have a 2000 watt stereo with blasting speakers all throughout the inside and the back. As you can see, we are already geared up for the next game this Sunday. We throw footballs, we've got noisemakers, we've got beads," says Robertson as he gestures to all of the many Saints-themed throws.

The bus holds up to $600 worth of throws for Sunday's upcoming game against the Rams.

Robertson says on game day, everyone meets up at Dinos Bar and Grill on Tchoupitoulas Street, and then they begin to make their way down Poydras as they head to the Superdome.

"When you look as you're driving down the street and you're throwing the stuff, you just see hundreds and hundreds of just really smiling faces walking down the street. [They're] stopping and running up to us wanting stuff. It's just a blast," says Robertson.

It's all an effort to keep the energy as high as possible.

"We will be bringing the absolute maximum amount of energy that we are capable of bringing from the bus ride to the tailgate and until we are inside the dome until the last whistle blows," says Robertson.

These rolling tailgaters hope to roll right into the Superbowl parade if the Saints make it to Atlanta.

Which, I mean, why wouldn't they?

