Saints have no shortage of offensive weapons

Metairie, La. -- If the Rams want to key on Michael Thomas, the Saints say, go ahead.

"Mike had a tremendous game against them last time we played them so I'm pretty sure they're going to be keying on Mike a lot," said Saints rookie wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith. "It's just another opportunity for somebody else to step-up at receiver. When teams try to take away one of our key weapons, we have enough weapons in the arsenal to have somebody else step-up and have an opportunity to have a big game. If they do decide to take away Mike, somebody else is going to step-up -- whether it be me, Ted or Keith."

"We try to be very diverse in what we do," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees. "We always try to give defenses a lot to think about and a lot to worry about with our formations with our personnel groups, with our shifts, motions, with our run game, our play action, our drop back, our screen game. You name it. We always go into every game with a lot of stuff."

Having so many players who can get the job done is not a luxury all teams have, and Alvin Kamara knows he's in a pretty sweet situation with this squad right here.

"I'm spoiled," Kamara said. "I came in and I've got Terron, I got Ram, I've got Drew at quarterback, I've got Mark in the backfield with me to teach me. I've got Mike Thomas and Ted Ginn. I've got all these guys around me to like there's straight across the board, everybody's talented. Everybody's great players. Every body wants every body to do well. I don't know. It's crazy. I think about that a lot actually."