“Saint Vader” a Saints super fan from the Dark Side

NEW ORLEANS- We love our Saints super fans around here, even the ones from"the Dark Side". Twist reporter Adam Bowles met the one and only "Saint Vader."

The force is with him, the fans' force; fueled by Who Dat fever. Meet Saint Vader. For the last four years and 365 days a year, he has been pumping up the crowds at the Superdome. But, the man behind the mask is just an average guy who loves the Saints.

"I did a bar crawl a long time ago," Joe Rohaley says. "I started and then I had the costume. I was in film industry for years and everybody went to Atlanta. I didn't know what I was going to do so someone told me just dance in your costume. I started dancing and it just blew up from there."

You can say Joe is a padawan inspired by Tom Benson and based on his legion of fans; he's doing just fine.

"The reaction I get is priceless," Joe says. "I mean I don't care if I get a tip or not, I just wanna take pictures and have a good time fun dancing and hey that's all that matters."

Saint Vader actually uses the money he gets from tips to buy as many tickets for fans to Saint games as he can for those who can't afford it.

