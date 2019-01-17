Newborn dead after being found in trash can at Amazon distribution center

Phoenix, AZ (KNXV) — A newborn is dead after being found in a trash can inside of a restroom at an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix on Wednesday evening.

According to Phoenix police, the incident was reported at the facility near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the baby was beyond resuscitation when first responders arrived at the scene.

Officials said Thursday morning that the baby was a girl and appeared to be about full term.

The cause of death will ultimately be determined by a medical examiner.

Officials say they have located the mother and have spoken with her. She is not being identified at this time, but is cooperating with investigators.

Arizona has a Safe Haven Law, allowing for the safe hand-off of babies up to three days old. According to the Safe Haven site:

“You can leave your baby, up to 3 days old, with an on duty staff member at any hospital, emergency medical service provider, fire station or with any licensed private child welfare agency, licensed adoption agency or any church in Arizona.”

Some hospitals also have special drawers to leave babies without having to speak with anyone.

Phoenix police said Thursday morning that this particular incident did not appear to be a Safe Haven situation.

Police said the warehouse remained in operation while officers were on scene with minimal disruption.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said it was working with police on their investigation.