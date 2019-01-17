Mark Romig honored with Ella Brennan Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Mark Romig, the voice of the Saints is being honored with the Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement Award in Hospitality from the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience.

Romig has spent a lifetime in service to city and as President and CEO of the New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Corporation.

Regarding the honor, Romig says, "Miss Ella set to tone and set the bar, so to speak, in how to treat people and what you should expect of representing the city of New Orleans."

