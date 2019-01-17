× Job fair hiring Mardi Gras clean-up crews

NEW ORLEANS – A job fair will be held with intentions of hiring Mardi Gras clean-up teams.

The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation and JOB1 announced they intend to hire 200 temporary employees during the upcoming Carnival season.

The 2019 Mardi Gras Clean-Up Operations Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, January 22, from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Interested applicants should report to the second floor of the JOB1 Business and Career Solutions Center, at 3400 Tulane Avenue.

“We will continue to invest in the residents of New Orleans by offering job opportunities and job readiness training through our partnership with JOB1,” said Sanitation Director Cynthia Sylvain-Lear. “We hope that this opportunity leads residents to full-time employment.”

Qualified individuals will be selected to attend an orientation session and register for a required, two-day job readiness class in advance of the Mardi Gras clean-up operations. Attendees must bring their Social Security card and State-approved photo identification card, in order to sign up for the job readiness course.

Temporary employees will earn $11.05 an hour with the potential to earn, on average, $700 during the two-week Mardi Gras season, from Feb. 22 to March 5.

The Job Fair is sponsored by the City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation and the Office of Workforce Development.

For more information, contact JOB1-Office of Workforce Development at (504) 658-4500.