Hundreds of Rolling Stones fans camp out for chance to buy Tickets to Jazz Fest performance

NEW ORLEANS- Hundreds of Rolling Stones fans braved chilly temperatures and camped out outside of the Superdome ticket office to be the first people to purchase tickets for the iconic rock band’s May 2nd. Jazz fest Performance.

The tickets, which are only available to Louisiana residents will go on sale at 10 a.m., a full day ahead of ticket sales for non-Louisiana residents.

After months of rumors, it was announced earlier this week that the Rolling Stones would headline a second Thursday of Jazz Fest.

Jazz Fest tickets for Thursday, May 2nd are day-specific.

Patrons must have a May 2 ticket for entry.

May 2 will be a limited-capacity Jazz Fest day – Tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

General admission tickets for May 2 are $185.00 (plus applicable fees).