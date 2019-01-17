Gladys Knight to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII

NEW ORLEANS — She’s the “Empress of Soul” and she’s about to be the “Empress of the Super Bowl!”

Super Bowl LIII’s pregame party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3, will kick off with a familiar set of vocal cords singing the National Anthem… Gladys Knight!

In a press release sent by the NFL, Knight is quoted as saying, “I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta!”

They also used the announcement to launch a new social justice platform, the NFL’s Inspire Change. Knight said she is, “honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

The pregame and halftime shows are an NFL Network Production and will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner.​

We sure hope to see dem Saint in Atlanta on the 3rd!

