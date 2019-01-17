Get Ready for the Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse!

Just hours after Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the New Orleans Saints and the LA Rams, a rare celestial event will be a triple treat for your Saints post-game festivities.

A total lunar eclipse, a Blood Moon and a Supermoon late Sunday night into early Monday morning will be a spectacular show in the sky above New Orleans.

What’s in a name?

The Supermoon is called a Wolf Moon because it’s the first full moon of the year. The moon will rise at 5:06 p.m. on Sunday. Look for a gorgeous moon as the sun will be setting at 5:27 p.m. Keep your fingers crossed for clear skies!

The partial lunar eclipse begins at 8:36 p.m.

The total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth’s shadow completely covers the moon.

As the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, it will turn a deep red, giving it the nickname “Blood Moon.” This takes place between 10:41 p.m. and 11:43 p.m. in New Orleans with the maximum eclipse at 11:12 p.m.

If the sky is clear, you won’t want to miss this rare celestial event. This will be the last total lunar eclipse until 2021.

