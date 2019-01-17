× Free LPO concert tonight for federal employees

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a concert tonight, and federal employees are invited at no charge.

The LPO presents “Mahler’s Ninth Symphony,” at 7:30 P.M. at the Orpheum Theater.

All furloughed employees and their immediate families are welcome.

Admission includes a pre-concert talk one hour prior to the performance.

To redeem this offer, impacted federal employees should present their ID badge or business card to our Patron Services staff upon entry.

The LPO explained this gesture is part of their mission to transform people and communities through music.

The concert features violinist Nikki Chooi, whose work has been praised by the New York Times as “vigorous and colorful” and will add bright and airy elements in contrast to Mahler’s deeply personal Ninth Symphony.