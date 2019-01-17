Foo Fighters and Fillmore announce Krewe du Foo

NEW ORLEANS — Happy Valentine’s Day! The Foo Fighters and The Fillmore have announced their Krewe du Foo, Broken Hearts Social Club Parade to roll Feb. 14!

The parade will kick off the grand opening weekend of The Fillmore at Harrah’s Casino. The Foo Fighters will be the first band in history to lead its own Mardi Gras parade through downtown New Orleans.

The party never stops in NOLA though… because then the Foo Fighters will perform their two sold-out shows at The Fillmore Feb. 15 and 16.

All-star Krewe du Foo members include Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and DJ Raj Smoove, with Krewes Camel Toe Lady Steppers and Rolling Elvi joining Alice Harte Marching Band, Martin Luther King Jr. Marching Band and many others. Limited edition Krewe du Foo and Fillmore throws will be flying as the parade rolls.

Parade route starts at 7 p.m. on Howard Ave, proceeds past Lee Circle, down St. Charles Avenue, then hits Canal Street to end at The Fillmore entrance at Harrah’s Casino.

The Krewe du Foo and the Broken Hearts Social Club Parade will conclude at Harrah’s New Orleans. Masquerade Nightclub will host the official post-parade party, “Broken Hearts Social” on Valentine’s Day evening.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.