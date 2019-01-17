Delightfully Delicious: The ‘Superdome” dish at Heard Dat Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The entire Who Dat Nation is getting excited for Sunday's big game.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez found some good grub with some special Saints spirit!

Cheff Jeff Heard at Heard Dat Kitchen created a divine dish!

"This is my "Superdome" dish. It is blackened catfish, and it's topped with lobster whipped potatoes. It is finished with lobster fennel bechamel cream sauce. You have golden crispy onion rings and fresh corn on top," he said.

Chef Jeff said he wanted to honor the Superdome.

"I named it after the Superdome because I'm very fond of the Superdome. Actually I grew up in the Superdome. I was there the day the Superdome opened up in August of 1974. I was actually in the Dome running around playing on the ramps," he said.

The colors of this super dish are black and gold.

He said from his kitchen you can actually hear the loud cheers from fans at the Superdome.

"I heard dat," he said.

Heard Dat Kitchen is located at 2520 Felicity Street.

If the Saints win the Super Bowl, Chef Jeff says they will offer their "Superdome" dish at a discounted price.

For more information, click HERE.