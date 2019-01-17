CHOPPA! YING YANG TWINS! Entertainment for NFC Championship Game Announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- This ain’t yo momma’s Championship Soundtrack.. Well, it could be.

The New Orleans Saints have planned an all star musical lineup ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers “Cheap Trick” kick things off with a free concert in Champions Square Sunday morning. The band best known for their 1970’s hit “I Want You to Want Me” takes the stage at 11:30am.

Music lovers excited for Jimmy Buffet’s appearance at Jazz Fest will get an earlier performance. The Mayor of Margaritaville is scheduled to perform the National Anthem inside the Dome before kickoff.

And it wouldn’t be a Saints game without some Choppa Style. Choppa and the Ying Yang Twins will excite the crowd with a performance inside the dome at halftime.

We bout to turn up https://t.co/qbIh6K5rFs — Ying Yang Twins (@yingyangtwins) January 16, 2019

