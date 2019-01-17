× Can You Dig It: Nicholls State Adds Beach Volleyball

THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University Athletics Director Matt Roan announced Thursday that Kallie Noble has been selected to lead the Colonel volleyball program, pending approval from the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors, and that Nicholls has added beach volleyball as an NCAA sport and will compete spring 2019.

“We are fortunate and proud to be able to announce Kallie Noble as the newest member of the Colonel family and the head volleyball coach here at Nicholls,” Roan said. “We were intrigued with Kallie’s experience in the region and as a head coach, and we were impressed by her commitment to creating a ‘Championship Experience.’ At her core, Kallie is a teacher who will recruit, lead, and mentor the young women in our program to experience success on the court, in the classroom, and in their lives. I’m beyond excited to watch Kallie transform our program.”

The 11th head coach in school history, Noble will also serve as the head beach volleyball coach. The beach volleyball squad will feature most of the indoor roster along with former indoor student-athlete Emily Weimer exhausting her final year of eligibility.

“I am honored and humbled to be named the head volleyball coach at Nicholls State University,” Noble said. “I cannot thank Dr. Jay Clune, Matt Roan, Lindsey McKaskle and the entire search committee enough for this opportunity and for their commitment to building the Nicholls volleyball program. I am eager to get to know those in the Thibodaux community and share in the pride of their Colonels.”

Noble had successful coaching stints at the University of Memphis (2014-17) and the University of St. Thomas (2012-14). With the Tigers she coached 17 AAC honor roll players, three defensive players of the week and two all-conference performers. As head coach of the Celts, a Division III NAIA university in Houston, Noble’s squads qualified for back-to-back Red River Athletic Conference Tournaments, including an appearance in the 2012 NAIA National Championship Tournament.

The Peru, Indiana, native is no stranger to the bayou region, having served as an assistant volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of New Orleans (2007-08) and Tulane University (2009-12). She coached two AVCA All-Americans and made an NCAA Tournament appearance with the Green Wave in 2009.

Noble also owned Louisiana based volleyball clubs Cajun Wave and Cajun Beach Wave from 2010-13.

Noble holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree in education/counseling from Lincoln Memorial University, where she graduated in 2008.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL BACKGROUND

Approved in 2009 as an emerging sport for women, sand volleyball exceeded the target goal of 40 NCAA varsity programs by October 2014 and was approved as the NCAA’s 90th Division I championship sport. The NCAA officially changed the name of the sport to beach volleyball in 2015, hosting the first NCAA Division I championship the following year.

Opponents play five sets of doubles matches (best two-out-of-three) against each other, with the first to take three matches claiming the victory. Schools are required to play a minimum of eight matches over the course of 16 available playing dates. Most schools play multiple matches per weekend while participating in several tournaments.

Southland Conference members Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Houston Baptist, New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana, Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi currently sponsor beach volleyball and the Southland plans to sponsor a beach volleyball championship event in 2020.

