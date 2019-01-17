⚜️ Mayor Cantrell declares Friday Black & Gold Day ⚜️

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Better pull out your black and gold tomorrow... assuming that you don't practically live in it during football season!

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has officially declared Friday, January 18th, "Black and Gold Day!"

In a tweet that has been viewed over 5,000 times, the Mayor says, "I am declaring Friday, January 18th “Black and Gold Day” in @CityOfNOLA! #WhoDatNation, join me in showing our @Saints some love! Wear your Black & Gold! #GoSaints #WhoDat #CityOfYes #HomeInTheDome #NewOrleans #ChoppaStyle"

She dances to "Choppa Style" as she proudly chants, WHO DAT!

