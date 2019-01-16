× Woman who touched Justin Timberlake’s hand is offering handshakes for $2

NEW ORLEANS– A woman who attended the Justin Timberlake concert at Smoothie King Center last night posted this funny post on Facebook today.

Apparently, she touched JT’s hand five times and today she jokingly offered to let anyone touch her hand for a $2 charge.

Justin Timberlake was in New Orleans for his “Man of the Woods” tour. Timberlake worked the crowd, shaking hands with his fans many times during his show!