Woman who touched Justin Timberlake’s hand is offering handshakes for $2

Posted 4:05 PM, January 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:10PM, January 16, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS– A woman who attended the Justin Timberlake concert at Smoothie King Center last night posted this funny post on Facebook today.

Apparently, she touched JT’s hand five times and today she jokingly offered to let anyone touch her hand for a $2 charge.

Justin Timberlake was in New Orleans for his “Man of the Woods” tour.  Timberlake worked the crowd, shaking hands with his fans many times during his show!

