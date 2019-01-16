Video: Justin Timberlake leads WHO DAT chant in Smooth King Center

NEW ORLEANS — Justin Timberlake performed for a packed house at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Tuesday evening.

Mid-show, as he slowed things down, Timberlake stopped to wish Drew Brees a Happy Birthday. Joking that he hoped the QB was, “resting.”

He also lead the arena in multiple #WHODAT chants as he bounced along the stage.

In addition to his opening act, Canadian pop star Francesco Yates, wearing a Drew Brees jersey throughout his 30-minute set… Timberlake and DJ Freestyle Steve paid tribute to New Orleans by welcoming Choppa to perform before Timberlake took the stage around 8:30pm.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.