‘Teachers of the year’ selected for Jefferson Parish

HARVEY, LA – The Jefferson Parish Public School System selected the three district winners for the LA Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year.

One teacher was selected from each grade range, being elementary, middle, and high school education.

Teacher of the Year winners are:

Jamie Staes of C.T. Janet Elementary

of C.T. Janet Elementary Kayla Allen of Riverdale Middle

of Riverdale Middle Lauren Termine of Thomas Jefferson High

These teachers are now eligible to become the 2020 Louisiana Teacher of the Year.

“We expect excellence every single day in Jefferson Parish Schools, and these teachers model that for their students and colleagues,” said JPPSS Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “We’re proud to have these professionals represent the over 3,000 teachers in Jefferson, and wish them the best in their consideration for Louisiana Teacher of the Year.”

JPPSS Elementary School Teacher of the Year Jamie Staes teaches second grade at C.T. Janet Elementary. Staes has been an teaching for five years, and she strives to create a welcoming environment in her classroom where all children feel loved, valued, and respected.

“I begin to hear the student speak differently and the students themselves begin to take notice in how they have grown and how they have become much better in a particular subject,” said Staes. “Students realize they are allowed to make mistakes and they begin to try more and they feel more confident asking questions.”

JPPSS Middle School Teacher of the Year Kayla Allen teaches sixth grade technology and science at Riverdale Middle. Allen has been teaching for six years, and she says the foundation of her success comes first and foremost from loving her students.

“When I look into my classroom I don’t see a group of students who need to pass a state test or must master every skill, I see individual students who all need love, respect, and guidance,” said Allen.

JPPSS High School Teacher of the Year Lauren Termine teaches English and AP language and composition at Thomas Jefferson High. She has been a teacher for six years, and Termine feels it is important to help students find success in the classroom and outside of school.

“It is important that my students see the importance of a work and are able to relate it back to their lives in some way,” said Termine. ”Having them relate to the texts we are reading has made my lessons more engaging.”