Second Harvest to set up temporary pantry for families of furloughed Coast Guard members

NEW ORLEANS – Second Harvest Food Bank will deliver a truckload of food and supplies to the families of Coast Guard members affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

A temporary food pantry will also be set up near the Naval Air Station in Belle Chasse, according to Second Harvest.

Thousands of active duty Coast Guard members have been furloughed during the government shutdown, leaving families without a source of income.

As many as 42,000 Coast Guard members have reportedly now missed at least one pay check because of the shutdown.

The collected food and household items will help these families make ends meet until the government begins paying active duty Coast Guard members again.

The temporary food pantry will operate out of a church near the base, according to Second Harvest.

The truck is scheduled to be delivered on the morning of January 17.