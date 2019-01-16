× Party “Choppa Style” at Masquerade Night Club

Who Dats, where Y’at?

Can’t get enough of “Choppa Style?”

Sunday, January 20th, after the NFC Championship game, head to Masquerade Night Club inside Harrah’s for a free live performance by Choppa; again.

Earlier in the day around 11 a.m., Rockin’ Dopsie will perform on Fulton Street at Fulton Street Fan Fest. The free performance is open to all ages. Attendees who don’t have tickets to the game are welcomed to watch the game at Manning’s Sports Bar and Grill or in Masquerade Night Club.

But if you want to start the black and gold fun even earlier, the Ying Yang Twins will be putting on a free performance at Masquerade Night Club on Saturday, January 19th.

The duo is known for getting fans in the dome on their feet.

Doors open at 7 pm.

You must be 21 to enter the casino and go to Masquerade Night Club. Fulton Street is open to all ages.