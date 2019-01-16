NOPD looking for man accused of stealing TV, milk, baby wipes from Algiers home

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man they say broke into an Algiers home and stole a TV, a gallon of milk, and some baby wipes.

The burglary occurred on October 10 in the 4100 block of MacArthur Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

Detectives believe 42-year-old John Paddio broke into the home between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

When the resident returned home, she discovered that a window in the rear of the home had been smashed in.

Her flat-screen TV, a gallon of milk, and some baby wipes had been stolen, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding John Paddio’s whereabouts is asked to notify Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.

