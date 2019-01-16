New Orleans-born anchor for Iran state TV reportedly arrested in U.S.

Peyman Jebelli, chief of the world service for the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and head of its 24-hour English- and French-language news network Press TV, speaks during a press conference in the capital Tehran on January 16, 2019. – The head of Iran’s English-language Press TV said that one of its journalists and her son has been detained in the United States on unspecified charges. US-born Marzieh Hashemi was arrested on arrival at St Louis Lambert International Airport on Sunday, according to family and friends cited by Press TV. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans-born anchorwoman for Iran’s state-run television station has been arrested and detained by the FBI, according to Iran.

Marzieh Hashemi, a 59-year-old journalist who was born Melanie Franklin in New Orleans, was arrested in St. Louis on January 13, according to Press TV.

Hashemi was transported to the Washington area and is being held on unspecified charges by the FBI.

Hashemi, who had traveled to the United States to visit her sick brother, reportedly told her daughter she was handcuffed and shackled after being arrested, according to Press TV.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting world service chief Peyman Jebelli held a press conference decrying Hashemi’s arrest and detention.

