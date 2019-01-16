New Orleans-born anchor for Iran state TV reportedly arrested in U.S.

NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans-born anchorwoman for Iran’s state-run television station has been arrested and detained by the FBI, according to Iran.

Marzieh Hashemi, a 59-year-old journalist who was born Melanie Franklin in New Orleans, was arrested in St. Louis on January 13, according to Press TV.

Hashemi was transported to the Washington area and is being held on unspecified charges by the FBI.

Hashemi, who had traveled to the United States to visit her sick brother, reportedly told her daughter she was handcuffed and shackled after being arrested, according to Press TV.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting world service chief Peyman Jebelli held a press conference decrying Hashemi’s arrest and detention.