× Daycare shut down when owner admits to sexually assaulting child

OMAHA, NB – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has shut down a daycare after a co-owner admitted to the sexual assault of a child.

An emergency order was sent to close Deb’s Day Care, in Omaha.

Documents show that officials received information that William A. Harrison was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault on a child.

Harrison is listed as a secondary caregiver at the daycare, which is run by his wife.

Court documents show Harrison admitted to the assaults, dated December of 2018.

DHHS said in a news release that, because of the assaults, his wife, Debra A. Harrison, was found to be in violation of the regulations of her child care license.