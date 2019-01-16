Choppa opens up for Justin Timberlake in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Justin Timberlake fans were treated to Cho-Cho-Choppa Style at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday night.

DJ Freestyle Steve surprised the audience as the road crew cleared equipment making way for Justin Timberlake’s performance shortly after 8:30pm.

It was Who Dat chants, Brees birthday wishes, and Choppa Style throughout the 10-minute set.

Canadian pop star, Francesco Yates, who performed before Choppa, also paid tribute to New Orleans in a Drew Brees jersey worn throughout his 30-minute set.

