Authorities searching for suspect who shot 5 farm animals in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Five cows were shot in a pasture in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission and the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s office need help in identifying and locating the subject(s) responsible for the shooting.

Investigators say on Sunday, five Brangus cows were shot in the head, while in a pasture off of Faul Road and Lone Pine Road, north of Welsh.

Authorities say the animals were shot with a small caliber weapon.

The animals are expected to make full recoveries from their injuries.

“Our Brand Commission investigators are working numerous cases across the state involving senseless crimes which resulted in the death or injury of livestock,” Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. said. “I urge all livestock owners to remain vigilant to protect your animals, check your fences, keep your gates locked and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Livestock Brand Commission Crime Stoppers at 1-800-558-9741 or the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s office at 337-821-2100. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.