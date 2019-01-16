2019 Jazz Fest poster – ’50 years in one family portrait’

NEW ORLEANS – Just looking at the 2019 Jazz and Heritage Festival poster, one would agree that artist Scott Guion really outdid himself this year.

The poster features 55 iconic singers, composers, dancers, band members, photographers, and so much more.

The busts seen in the front row are of jazz innovators Buddy Bolden and “Jelly Roll Morton.”

Behind them you see Irma Thomas, Allen Toussaint, Antoine “Fats” Domino, Louis Armstrong, “Professor Longhair”, “Dr. John”, and Harry Connick Jr.

Also featured The Neville Family, Charles, Aaron, Cyril, Ivan, and Art.

In the background, Jimmy Buffet, Big Freida, ReBirth Brass Band, Trombone Shorty, and many, many more.

Want the full list? Buy the poster!

They go on sale Friday, January 18 at 12:01 A.M., for $95.

Posters will be shipped at the end of the festival.