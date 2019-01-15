× Thibodaux police searching for suspect who attacked ex-girlfriend’s car with sledgehammer

THIBODAUX, LA – The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property after he attacked his ex-girlfriend’s car with a sledgehammer.

Thibodaux Police need help locating 38-year-old Jonathan King.

Around 11 A.M. on Sunday, officers responded to the 300 block of Federal Circle in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Officers learned that King and his ex-girlfriend were arguing, when King went to his vehicle and retrieved a sledgehammer.

King proceeded to beat the ex-girlfriend’s car, and made threats to hit her with the sledgehammer as well.

The victim was able to escape the situation to safety.

King is still at large.

If you know the whereabouts or have information that could lead police to Jonathan King, please contact

the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021.