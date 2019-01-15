× Saints fans get free admission to NOMA

NEW ORLEANS – This Friday, January 8, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will offer free admission to visitors wearing Saints jerseys, apparel, or team colors.

NOMA announced the event today saying it is in “celebration of the New Orleans Saints’ upcoming NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.”

From 4 P.M. to 9 P.M. visitors can enjoy all of NOMA’s special exhibitions free of charge.

This includes The Orléans Collection, now in its final days, and Ear to the Ground: Earth and Element in Contemporary Art.

Visitors can expect a live performance by Extended Trio, children’s activities, and small talks with some of the exhibit artists.

All galleries, the Museum Shop, and Café NOMA will remain open throughout the event.

Interested parties can find a full schedule of events, HERE.