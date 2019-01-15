‘Roswell, New Mexico’: the legend, the love story. Tuesdays at 9pm on NOLA 38 – The CW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD - It's a city in New Mexico.

It's Roswell.

You know the legend.

According to that legend, a UFO landed in this corner of the Southwest desert back in 1947.

Now, the legend is a prime time TV show.

It's called Roswell, New Mexico.

It premieres on NOLA 38 - The CW on Tuesday January 15 at 9 pm.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood heads to Hollywood to chat up the stars of Roswell, New Mexico.

Jeanine Mason stars as Liza Ortecho.

Liz is a Roswell, New Mexico native who reluctantly returns to her hometown.

That's where she reconnects with her teenage crush Max Evans who's played by Nathan Dean Parsons.

Max Evans is a cop. He's a police officer who's been concealing his unearthly abilities from the town he loves and lives in.

Roswell, New Mexico.

It's the show and the city that's ground zero for proof for people that aliens really do exist.

Liz Ortecho winds up back in her hometown when her job with the government ends.

She comes back to Roswell and moves in with her dad.

And that's when comes back in contact with Max Evans, a guy she hasn't seen since she had a crush on as a teenager.

Max is more than a love interest and a cop. Max is an alien.

That's right.

Max is not just from Roswell, New Mexico, he's from someplace else. Out there. Somewhere.

But he's an alien who's kep his alienness quiet.

It's a secret.

At least it's a secret as Roswell, New Mexico makes its premiere on NOLA 38 - The CW, Tuesday January 15 at 9 pm.