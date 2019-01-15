× New Orleans Airport recognized for ‘exceptional customer service’

NEW ORLEANS – Today, workers at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) received an award for “exceptional customer service.”

The prized Customer Cup was given to the American Airlines team at MSY.

It is a quarterly award that recognizes the team with the strongest performance in customer experience.

The team at MSY beat out 26 other like-sized airports in the categories of departure dependability, baggage performance, customer feedback and overall airport experience.

“Congratulations to the American Airlines team at MSY on winning the Customer Cup,” Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. “Thank you for continuing to improve the travel experience for customers through MSY and moving our airport in a positive direction.”

The is MSY’s second time winning the Customer Cup, the first being in 2013.