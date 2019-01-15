Monroe man arrested for attempting to disarm police officer

MONROE, LA – A Monroe man has been arrested for trying to disarm a deputy during a traffic stop and attempting to smuggle weed into jail.

A Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Kenny Ray January run a stop sign just after 8:30 p.m. on January 11, according to January’s arrest report.

As he approached the vehicle, the officer spotted January rummaging in the center console.

January suddenly accelerated and attempted to drive away, but stopped after a short distance.

After stopping for the second time, January reached behind the passenger’s seat, and the officer ordered January to show his hands, which he refused to do.

When the officer attempted to remove January from the vehicle, a struggle ensued, and January grabbed the officer’s service weapon.

The officer was able to subdue January and place him in handcuffs.

As January was being booked into jail, officers found approximately two grams of marijuana wrapped in paper hidden in January’s boot.

January told the booking officer he had refused to comply because of the weed, according to the arrest report.

January was arrested and charged with failure to yield at a stop sign, resisting an officer, attempted disarming of a peace officer, and attempting to introduce contraband into a penal institution.

He is being held on a bond of $4,150.