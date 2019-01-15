× Mayor Cantrell announces ‘gun buyback day’

NEW ORLEANS – This Saturday, January 19, the city of New Orleans will be having a “gun buyback day.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell posted all of the details on her social media account.

Orleans Parish residents ONLY may turn in any working firearm and receive $500 cash, no questions asked.

ID’s will not be checked, but sellers must show proof of residency.

You may turn in as many guns as you like, but only $500 MAX will be given per resident.

Guns MUST be in a bag. DO NOT bring exposed weapons.

The event will take place from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1807 Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way.

Gun locks will be available for safety.