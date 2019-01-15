Mayor Cantrell among others wishing Brees a happy birthday!
NEW ORLEANS – Saints quarterback Drew Brees is turning 40 today, and his Twitter feed is going crazy.
Mayor Cantrell, the NFL, and many more fans have gone out of their way this morning to wish Drew a very happy birthday.
According to social media, Brees’s wife threw him a surprise party after the win against the Eagles on Sunday.
Today, however, he gets to spend the day with his kids, including son Baylen, who he shares a birthday with.
Happy 10th birthday Baylen!
Happy Birthday to the Greatest Quarterback in the League @DrewBrees the #GOAT The #WhoDatNation loves you! @Saints #GoSaints #CityOfYes @CityOfNOLA @RealChoppaStyle #BlackAndGoldToTheSuperBowl #ChoppaStyle ⚜️ #NewOrleans pic.twitter.com/nmVxlH11HN
— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) January 15, 2019
Drew Brees turns 40 today. His oldest son, Baylen, turns 10.
The Saints are two wins away from the Brees family recreating this moment. pic.twitter.com/HEUzspyJrM
— Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) January 15, 2019
Be sure to wish @DrewBrees a happy 40th birthday! #GoSaints #BreesBirthday pic.twitter.com/8RE9iPPiRT
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 15, 2019
All-time passing yards leader.@SuperBowl champion.
12x Pro Bowler.
Join us in wishing @Saints legend @drewbrees a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🎂⚜️ pic.twitter.com/HedrRqfGjs
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2019