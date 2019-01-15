× Mayor Cantrell among others wishing Brees a happy birthday!

NEW ORLEANS – Saints quarterback Drew Brees is turning 40 today, and his Twitter feed is going crazy.

Mayor Cantrell, the NFL, and many more fans have gone out of their way this morning to wish Drew a very happy birthday.

According to social media, Brees’s wife threw him a surprise party after the win against the Eagles on Sunday.

Today, however, he gets to spend the day with his kids, including son Baylen, who he shares a birthday with.

Happy 10th birthday Baylen!