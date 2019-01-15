It’s official: The Rolling Stones are coming to Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS – The Rolling Stones are coming to New Orleans for Jazz Fest 2019.

The legendary English rockers quickly sold out their upcoming world tour.

The only way to see the Stones if you don’t already have tickets to one of those arena shows will be at Jazz Fest, according to Jazz Fest founding producer Quint Davis.

The Stones will perform on May 2, but, in a surprise announcement, international superstar Katy Perry will also perform.

“That day is a separate day in a sense because it’s the first time we’ve ever had a separate ticket,” Davis said. “There will be a separate ticket to that day. It will be limited to the number of people who can comfortably fit in front of that stage. We’re not trying to overload the day.”

General admission tickets for Jazz Fest 2019 will go on sale on January 18, but Louisiana residents will be able to buy tickets this Thursday at the Superdome.

“On Thursday, it will be locals Rolling Stones day before they go on sale to the public,” Davis said. “Over at the Superdome, a limited number of tickets, only for New Orleanians and Louisianaians, will be on sale, two to a person.”

The Dave Matthews Band, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Stapleton, Bob Seger, Pitbull, Santana, Van Morrison, John Fogerty, Al Green, Earth, Wind, & Fire, and Leon Bridges are some of the many other big names performing this year.

For a full list of acts performing at Jazz Fest 2019, visit nojazzfest.com.