HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts of Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in preseason NBA game on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115.
Hollywood performance: Davis scores 46, Pelicans topple Clippers
It took Anthony Davis awhile to get rolling, but when he did.
Davis scored 46 points, 42 in the last three quarters to lead the Pelicans to a 121-117 win over the Clippers Monday night in Los Angeles. Davis was 12 of 12 from the free throw line, including some clutch freebies in the final minutes.
The Pelicans blew a 20 point lead, then rallied with a 15-6 run in the fourth quarter.
Davis also added 16 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Julius Randle scored 27 points, added 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Jrue Holiday had 19 points and 8 assists.
The Pelicans have won four of their last five games, and five of their last seven. They are 1-1 on the current five game road trip that continues Wednesday night at Golden State.