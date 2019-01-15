× Here’s how to get your 2019 Jazz Fest tickets

NEW ORLEANS – Announced today, a star-studded lineup coming to New Orleans for Jazz Fest 2019.

This year’s Jazz Fest will boast eight days of music, with nearly a thousand performers.

But the big question is, “How and where do I get tickets…?”

TICKETS

Single day, general admission tickets go on sale FRIDAY, January 18, at 10.A.M.

These are the “early-bird” tickets, priced at $70 per day.

ONE ticket is good for any ONE day, but you MUST specify whether you will be attending the first or second weekend.

That price is good through February 1, then the price increase to $75 per day.

That price remains until the day before the fest begins.

Tickets at the gate are $85. Children’s tickets are available at the gate only, for $5 (ages 2-10.)

LOCALS DISCOUNT

On the first day of Jazz Fest, Thursday, April 25, there will be a “locals discount.”

On this day, Louisiana residents who show valid photo ID may purchase up to two tickets at a discounted rate of $50 each.

These tickets MUST be purchased at the gate.

MAY 2 – THE ROLLING STONES

General admission tickets for Thursday, May 2 must be purchased SEPARATELY.

These tickets will be $185 each, and are expected to sell out quickly.

MAY 2 – PRESALE

Louisiana residents will have the chance to buy May 2 tickets a day before they go on sale to the public.

One May 2 ticket may be purchased per each valid Louisiana photo ID.

This sale will happen this Thursday, January 18, from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Guests may begin lining up at 12:01 A.M. on the Plaza level of the Superdome.

Tickets can be purchased at www.nojazzfest.com and www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Smoothie King Center Box Office.

Please note: