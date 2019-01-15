× Harrah’s New Orleans hosting job fair on Thursday

NEW ORLEANS – Harrah’s New Orleans Casino and Hotel is hosting a job fair this Thursday.

The event will take place from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Manning’s Sports Bar & Grill.

The address is 519 Fulton Street, and you should report for the 2nd floor.

The casino, hotel, and Manning’s are seeking to fill a number of positions during the job fair, including restaurant hosts/hostesses, security officers, VIP coordinators, table games dealers & supervisors, dishwashers, and many many more!

Interested candidates must be at least 21 years old, have a valid photo ID, dress professionally, and be able to pass a drug screen and background check.

Manning’s Sports Bar & Grill is also hiring valet parking associates, and candidates should be 18 – 20 years old.

Most positions require a High School Diploma or GED.

Those planning to attend the job fair are encouraged to apply online at www.caesarsjobs.com prior to.

Job applicants will be welcomed on a walk-in basis and can expect to spend up to two hours at the job fair.

Harrah’s offers free downtown parking. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, and vision coverage, along with an on-site health center staffed with a doctor, nurse practitioners, and registered nurses.