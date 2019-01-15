Hancock Whitney to hold another Saints pep rally

NEW ORLEANS – If you missed the first one, here’s your chance to get in on the Saints pep rally action!

Hancock Whitney announced they will host the party for the second week in a row.

The black and gold event will be held this Friday the 18th, from 10 to 11 A.M at the Hancock Whitney Center on 701 Poydras Street.

You can expect refreshments, a DJ, face painting, and guest appearances!

Special guests include the Saintsations, team mascot Gumbo, and former Saints linebackers Pat Swilling and Rickey Jackson.

Both Swilling and Jackson were part of the “Dome Patrol,” the linebacker corps of the New Orleans Saints during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

While at the event, fans can also register to win autographed Saints prizes as well as one of two pairs of tickets and pre-game field passes for Sunday’s game.