Fun Brees Facts: Happy Birthday Drew Brees!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Happy Birthday Drew Brees! Here are some fun facts about “Cool Brees” to celebrate the Big 40...

If Good Morning New Orleans is on, that means Drew's alarm clock has gone off... he told Sports Illustrated that he likes to wake up at 5:15am.

Did you know that America’s favorite QB prefers chocolate ice cream over vanilla or strawberry?

If he weren't a professional athlete, he said he would like to be a "businessman."

In June of 2018, Drew became an investor and spokesperson for an apparel company called, UNTUCKET!

His favorite city to compete in is New Orleans... duh!

His best friend? Aside from his wife... probably his offensive line.

It took Drew 6-months to get a date with his now wife, Brittany back in college. He told ESPN Magazine... “I made a real fool of myself when I first met her. It was when I was a sophomore. It was my 20th birthday and I’d had about 17 shots and put my foot in my mouth. It was a typical football player cheesy line... we’ll leave it at that. It took me six months to get the courage to talk to her again." And the rest is history!

Drew and Brittany made headlines last years for telling their children that, "A person is only famous if they 'Make the world a better place.'” And the Brees Family... makes the world a better place!

Happy Birthday Drew!

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.