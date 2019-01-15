× Enraged Eagles fan arrested for attacking girlfriend, putting dog in microwave after loss

PHILADELPHIA – An enraged Eagles fan was arrested for attacking her girlfriend and putting her dog in the microwave after the Eagles lost.

Thirty-one-year-old Kirsten Gaskins was drinking and watching the Eagles take on the Saints in a Philadelphia hotel room on January 13, according to the Colonial Regional Police Department.

Gaskins was upset when the Eagles lost and began arguing with the her girlfriend.

That argument became violent, and Gaskins struck the victim several times.

Gaskins then threatened to kill the victim’s dog and proceeded to stick the dog into a microwave, according to police.

Officers recovered the dog from the microwave, which was not turned on, and Gaskins remained combative even after her arrest.

The dog was unharmed.

Gaskins has been charged with simple assault domestic violence, harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and cruelty to animals.

She was booked into the Northampton County Jail.