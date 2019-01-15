Drew Brees: “How did age hit you” challenge

NEW ORLEANS — Have you seen the “How did age hit you” or the #AgeChallenge going viral? It’s completely taken over social media the last two weeks.

The challenge inspires users to post side-by-side photos of themselves in 2009 and in 2019 to show how they’ve changed over time.

The Saints decided to participate in the “How did age hit you” challenge on Drew’s birthday… calling it the #13YearChallenge.

Here’s the side by side…

It’s 27 year old Brees with his brand new Saints jersey… next to a GOAT!

The joke? Drew is literally the Greatest of All Time. The GOAT! We agree @Saints!

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.