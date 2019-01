× Drew Brees dancing to ‘Choppa Style’ at his 40th birthday party

NEW ORLEANS– Happy Birthday Drew Brees! Check out New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees dancing to “Choppa Style” at his 40th birthday part at Port Orleans Brewing after the Saints win over the Eagles on Sunday. Rapper Choppa posted this video to his Instagram of Brees dancing, while he rapped.

“Choppa Style” has become the Saints anthem this season.