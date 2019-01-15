Carla’s Menu: YaYa’s Comfort Food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On this Carla’s Menu I’m taking you to Yaya’s Comfort Food in Harahan. It’s a breakfast and lunch spot owned by Harahan native, Chef Conner Mullins.

Conner brings his unique twist on comfort food, like “Duck and Waffles”---ducked fried in sesame and breadcrumbs, covered in a strawberry preserve and pepper jelly sauce on top of a Belgium waffle.

They also offer some Latin inspired dishes like the “El Hefe Omelette” that is stuffed with chorizo, beans and cheese and topped with Pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Yaya’s offers all different hot lunch specials Tuesday through Friday.

For more information on Yaya’s CLICK HERE!