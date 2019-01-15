Black and Gold to da Super Bowl Salsa! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Let's hope Test Kitchen Taylor's salsa is lucky!

Black and Gold to da Super Bowl Salsa

4 cups cooked black beans well rinsed and drained

2 cups corn kernels

1 yellow bell pepper seeded and diced

1/2 cup red onion minced

2 cloves garlic pressed

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons water

1 1/2 tablespoon Tabasco or to taste

1/2 teaspoon Creole seasoning or to taste

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon honey

Mix the black beans, corn, and yellow pepper in a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix the remaining ingredients and pour them over the bean mixture, stirring gently to combine. Allow to marinate for several hours for best flavor. Serve with baked tortilla chips.

